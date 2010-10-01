Portugal raises VAT 2% to 23% from January 2011
- Oct 1, 2010 | Richard Asquith
Portugal has put forward a further Portuguese VAT rise, raising VAT in 2011 to 23%.
This follows a 1% VAT rise in Portugal July 2010.
Portugal is struggling to manage a ballooning deficit, and is having to meet tough terms of the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund bail out.
