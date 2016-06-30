VATLive > Blog > European News > Portugal restaurant VAT cut to 13% - Avalara

Portugal restaurant VAT cut to 13%

  • Jun 30, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Portugal restaurant VAT cut to 13%

Portugal has granted its restaurant and café sector and important subsidy with a reduction in the VAT rate for their food services from 23% to 10% from 1 July 2016.  The rate will drop to 9% and 12% for Azores and Madeira, respectively.

Portugal raised its restaurant rate to the standard rate of 23% in 2013 to help stabilise the country’s finances.

Click for free Portiguese VAT info

Need help with your Portuguese VAT compliance?



Researching Portuguese VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Portugal VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara