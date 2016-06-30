Portugal restaurant VAT cut to 13%
- Jun 30, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Portugal has granted its restaurant and café sector and important subsidy with a reduction in the VAT rate for their food services from 23% to 10% from 1 July 2016. The rate will drop to 9% and 12% for Azores and Madeira, respectively.
Portugal raised its restaurant rate to the standard rate of 23% in 2013 to help stabilise the country’s finances.
