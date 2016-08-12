VATLive > Blog > European News > Portugal simplified invoices - Avalara

Portugal simplified invoices

  • Aug 12, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Portugal simplified invoices

Portugal has granted simplified VAT invoice requirements for small businesses.

Small retailers now only need to record the price of goods on invoices rather that gross, VAT and net price details.

Need help with your Portuguese VAT compliance?



Researching Portuguese VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Portugal VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara