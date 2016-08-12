Portugal simplified invoices
- Aug 12, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Portugal has granted simplified VAT invoice requirements for small businesses.
Small retailers now only need to record the price of goods on invoices rather that gross, VAT and net price details.
Need help with your Portuguese VAT compliance?
Researching Portuguese VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/portugal,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara