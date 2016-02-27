VATLive > Blog > VAT > Portugal VAT changes - Avalara

Portugal VAT changes

  • Feb 27, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Portugal VAT changes

Portugal is proposing a range of VAT changes to the VAT Law, Codigo do Imposto sober o Valor Acrecentado.

  • Simplifications to the low-value invoice disclosure requirements.  The simplifications are available for invoices below the value of €1,000
  • VAT on bread will be cut to the reduced rate of 6%
  • The VAT rate on restaurants and café services will be cut from the standard rate of 23% to the reduced rate of 13%
  • Reduced requirements for VAT registrations

Click for free Portiguese VAT info

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara