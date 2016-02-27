Portugal VAT changes
- Feb 27, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Portugal is proposing a range of VAT changes to the VAT Law, Codigo do Imposto sober o Valor Acrecentado.
- Simplifications to the low-value invoice disclosure requirements. The simplifications are available for invoices below the value of €1,000
- VAT on bread will be cut to the reduced rate of 6%
- The VAT rate on restaurants and café services will be cut from the standard rate of 23% to the reduced rate of 13%
- Reduced requirements for VAT registrations
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara