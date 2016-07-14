VATLive > Blog > European News > Portugal VAT reclaim changes - Avalara

Portugal VAT reclaim changes

  • Jul 14, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Businesses established outside of the EU will benefit from a new VAT reclaim system in Portugal.

Where non-EU companies incur Portuguese VAT, and are not providing taxable supplies requiring a non-resident VAT registration, they may reclaim the VAT through a 13th Directive reclaim. This system works across all 28 EU member states.

13th Directive claims typically are done on paper-based claims, supported by original invoices. However, Portugal is to launch an online reclaim facility with a new portal from 1 April 2017.

