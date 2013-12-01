Portugal VAT takings on retaurants indicate no cut to reduced rate

The latest positive estimates of Portuguese VAT restaurant receipts points indicates no need for a cut from the standard 23% rate to the reduced 13% rate.

Along with a number of the 'peripheral' EU countries, Portugal raised its VAT rate on restaurant services from 10% to 23% in 2012. Portugal has increased its standard VAT rate from 21% to 23% in 2010 at the height of its financial crisis. Both of these changes were done in agreement with the bail out 'Troika', which includes the European Central Bank, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Since this rise, there has been much debate about the damage the rise has done to the restaurant trade. The opposition party points to a cut in the Greek restaurant VAT rate in August 2013. In addition, Ireland has secured an extension to its reduce restaurant and tourism 9% VAT rate in October 2013.