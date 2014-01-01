Portugal's Azores raises VAT to 18%

The Portuguese independent region of the Azores islands has raised its standard Portuguese Value Added Tax (Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado) rate from 16% to 18%. The rise was passed into law on 1 January 2014.

The reduced VAT rate of 9% (IVA intermedio) on water, fuel, entertainment etc will rise to 10%. The other reduced rate of 4% (IVA reduzido) on basic foodstuffs and hotels also increased to 5%.