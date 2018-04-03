VATLive > Blog > GST > Puerto Rico cuts Sales Tax to 7% - Avalara

Puerto Rico cuts Sales Tax to 7%

  • Apr 3, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Puerto Rico has announced on 2 April a new fiscal budget which includes plans to cut its Sales and Use Tax from 11.5% to 7%. The rate for professional services will be reduced to 3% from 4%.  There are also cuts to the corporate and personal income tax rates.

The consumption tax rate cut is being funded by the withdrawal of a number of tax incentives. No implementation date has been provided, and the changes need to be first voted on by US territory’s legislature.

