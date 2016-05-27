VATLive > Blog > VATLive > Puerto Rico Senators block VAT introduction - Avalara

Puerto Rico Senators block VAT introduction

  May 27, 2016
The plan to introduce 10.5% VAT in Puerto Rico in June 2016 has been thrown into confusion.

Senators yesterday approved a Bill to strike down the Governor’s plans to replace the existing 4% Sales & Use Tax next month. The indirect tax regime change over would have raised much-needed funds to help manage a multi-billion dollar debt pile.

At present, the introduction of VAT will not happen on Wednesday 1 June.

