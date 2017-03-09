Ready for VAT in the Gulf - 2018

Many businesses trading in the Arabian Gulf region remain unprepared for the implementation of Value Added Tax in the six Gulf Co-operation Council states. This puts them at risk of delays in product deliveries, invoicing sales, settling payments and being subject to potential audits and fines.

The delay in the publication of legislation or guidance has added uncertainty and risk to this major overhaul of ERP, stocks, purchasing and sales and IT systems, and encouraged companies to ignore the changes.