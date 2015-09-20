Reduce costs & improve acccuracy with a VAT automation solution

You’ve heard about the challenges multinational companies face in managing their VAT compliance, as well as some of the capabilities that automated VAT solutions provide. Now, let’s discuss the successes that have been achieved by organisations that have implemented a VAT management solution.

In a recent Aberdeen study, survey takers indicated that the amount of resources they dedicate towards VAT compliance and determination outweigh all other organisational tax initiatives. As organisations attempt to transform their finance departments by reducing costs and centralising resources, a VAT automation solution has a positive impact on workload and costs. Organisations with VAT automation spend 42% less time on ERP configuration for VAT per month and 26% less time on VAT compliance per month (Figure 1). Think about all of the additional work that could be completed in these extra hours, and how much money could be saved.