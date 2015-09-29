Romania 2016 VAT changes
- Sep 29, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The Romanian Parliament has ratified the 2016 VAT Code, with new changes coming into effect on 1 January 2016.
VAT changes:
- The standard VAT rate will be cut from 24% to 20% on 1 January 2016. There will be a further 1% cut to 19% in 2017
- The widening of the domestic reverse charge mechanism to construction, precious metals, computer chips, gaming consuls, laptops, computer tablets, mobile phones and precious metals
- Entrances fees to sporting, cultural events, cinema and theatres will be subject to the 5% VAT rate instead of 9%
- Printed books, magazines and newspapers will be subject to the 5% rate
