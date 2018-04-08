VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Romania 2018 VAT registration threshold rise - Avalara

Romania 2018 VAT registration threshold rise

  • Apr 8, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Romania has introduced a retrospective rise in its VAT registration threshold for resident businesses. From 1 January 2018, it was increased from €65,000 per annum to €88,500 per annum.

The European Commission last year authorised Romania to implement the rise as a variation on the Article 287 rules of the EU VAT Directive.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara