Romania 2018 VAT registration threshold rise
- Apr 8, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Romania has introduced a retrospective rise in its VAT registration threshold for resident businesses. From 1 January 2018, it was increased from €65,000 per annum to €88,500 per annum.
The European Commission last year authorised Romania to implement the rise as a variation on the Article 287 rules of the EU VAT Directive.
