Romania cuts reduced VAT on hotels and restaurants
- Dec 8, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Romania has reclassified the following supplies from its 9% reduced VAT rate to the 5% rate:
- Hotel accommodation
- Restaurants and catering services (includes supply of food in bars, cafes and nightclubs)
It has also moved the following services from the standard 19% rate to the 5% reduced rate:
- Sports facilities
- Amusement parks
Need help with your Romanian VAT compliance?
Researching Romanian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara