Romania cuts VAT to 18% 2019
- Jan 28, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Romania has proposed a 1% VAT rate cut to 18% from 1 January 2019. The decrease comes as part of a package of tax simplifications.
In addition to the reduction in the standard rate, the 5% reduced VAT rate will be extended to a number of property and agricultural supplies.
Following the financial crisis, Romania was forced to raise its VAT rate from 19% to 24% in 2010. Over the past two years, it has reduced this down to 19% in two steps. Romania has the EU’s largest VAT Gap, a shortfall between anticipated VAT collections and actual revenues. It plans to introduce a limited range of split VAT payments to help tackle this shortfall.
Need help with your Romanian VAT compliance?
Researching Romanian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses