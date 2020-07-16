Romania extends VAT registration threshold
- Jul 16, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The European Commission is to agree to Romania extending its existing VAT registration threshold of €88,500 until 31 December 2021. Romania has introduced the current threshold on 1 January 2018, it was increased from €65,000 per annum to €88,500 per annum.
The European Commission authorised Romania to implement the rise as a variation on the Article 287 rules of the EU VAT Directive.
Need help with your Romanian VAT compliance?
Researching Romanian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses