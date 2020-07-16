VATLive > Blog > Romania > Romania extends VAT registration threshold

Romania extends VAT registration threshold

  • Jul 16, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Romania extends VAT registration threshold

The European Commission is to agree to Romania extending its existing VAT registration threshold of €88,500 until 31 December 2021. Romania has introduced the current threshold on 1 January 2018, it was increased from €65,000 per annum to €88,500 per annum.

The European Commission authorised Romania to implement the rise as a variation on the Article 287 rules of the EU VAT Directive.

Need help with your Romanian VAT compliance?



Researching Romanian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Romania VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/romania,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara