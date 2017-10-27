Romania raises VAT registration threshold
- Oct 27, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Romania is to increase its VAT registration threshold from RON 220,000 to RON 300,000 – approximately €65,000 to €80,000 per year. The new annual turnover threshold will apply from 1 January 2018.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara