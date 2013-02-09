Romania VAT compliance changes

There have been a number of efficiency changes to the Romanian VAT compliance regime, covering place of supply through to the processing of Romanian VAT returns and registrations.

These include:

A number of new services are to be considered as Romanian VAT exempt. These include around immovable property

New transition process for companies joining the VAT cash accounting scheme

Non-resident traders with a Romanian VAT number face an easier process for the restatement of the VAT number if struck off. They will be able to resubmit basic corporate documents, and the path to claim or pay any VAT amounts due has been improved

The above changes came into place on 1 February 2013.