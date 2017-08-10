Romania VAT registration changes
- Aug 10, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Romanian Tax Code is to be updated from 1 October 2017 to give new powers to the tax authorities on the issuances and withdrawal of VAT registration numbers. The authorities will now control the right to register businesses based on their due diligence of the applicant and their plans to trade.
The changes apply to both resident and non-resident businesses.
