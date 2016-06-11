Russia 2017 digital VAT law progresses

The Bill to impose VAT on sales to Russian consumers of electronic services from foreign providers progressed to a third, and final reading in the Parliament. The plan is to implement the VAT law from 1 January 2017.

Highlights of the Bill include:

VAT will be levied at 18%

Foreign providers will have to register as non-resident tax payers

Reporting will be on a quarterly basis

The reverse charge will apply to B2B supplies, and thus no VAT due by the foreign provider

Determining the ordinary resident of a customer can be made by referece to:

Address of the customer

IP address

International dialing code

Credit card or other payment method address

Fees from electronic services subject to Russian VAT include: