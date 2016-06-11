VATLive > Blog > 2015 MOSS > Russia 2017 digital VAT law progresses - Avalara

Russia 2017 digital VAT law progresses

  • Jun 11, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Russia 2017 digital VAT law progresses

The Bill to impose VAT on sales to Russian consumers of electronic services from foreign providers progressed to a third, and final reading in the Parliament. The plan is to implement the VAT law from 1 January 2017.

Highlights of the Bill include:

  • VAT will be levied at 18%
  • Foreign providers will have to register as non-resident tax payers
  • Reporting will be on a quarterly basis
  • The reverse charge will apply to B2B supplies, and thus no VAT due by the foreign provider

Determining the ordinary resident of a customer can be made by referece to:

  • Address of the customer
  • IP address
  • International dialing code
  • Credit card or other payment method address

Fees from electronic services subject to Russian VAT include:

  • Online gaming
  • Online software and automated support
  • Subscriptions to news and other content sites
  • Broadcast TV and radio
  • Online telephony and data services
  • Webhosting

Need help with your Russian VAT compliance?



Researching Russian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Russia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/russia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara