Russia e-services VAT registrations

  • Mar 18, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Following the introduction of VAT on B2C e-services sold by non-residents from 1 January 2017, the Federal Tax Service has confirmed that 28 companies are registered.

These include: Airbnb, Alibaba, Apple, Bloomberg, Booking, eBay, Google, Microsoft and Nintendo.

VAT in Russia is .

