Russia e-services VAT registrations
- Mar 18, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Following the introduction of VAT on B2C e-services sold by non-residents from 1 January 2017, the Federal Tax Service has confirmed that 28 companies are registered.
These include: Airbnb, Alibaba, Apple, Bloomberg, Booking, eBay, Google, Microsoft and Nintendo.
VAT in Russia is .
Need help with your Russian VAT compliance?
Researching Russian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses