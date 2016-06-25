Russia foreign digital services VAT

The Russian Parliament has approved this month a new Act to impose 18% VAT on the e-services provided to its consumers by non-resident providers. The new levy will come into effect on 1 January 2017.

Income from the provision of the following services will be subject to VAT:

Online gaming

Hosting of websites

E-books

Streaming video and music

VAT returns will be monthly, and come due by the 25th of the month following the quarter end.

B2B service provision will remain zero-rated under the reverse charge mechanism.