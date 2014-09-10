Russia simplifies VAT invoices

Russian VAT registered businesses will no longer have to provider consumers with full VAT invoices from 1 October 2014.

Russian VAT invoices must be provided within 5 days of the provision of the service or goods. Under the Russian tax code, the basic information on the invoice should include:

Name and address of supplier and customer

A unique, sequential VAT number

Payment details, including staggered payment agreements

Price and supporting calculations of goods or services

VAT rate and excise amounts

Calculation of VAT amount, and gross cost with VAT

For imports, details of country of origin and a reference to the appropriate tax return

From 1 October 2014, in addition to not having to provide non-registered tax payer with VAT invoices, there will be no requirement for VAT exempt activities.

This change will require the approval of the taxpayer.