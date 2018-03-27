Russia VAT proposals following elections
- Mar 27, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Following the re-election of Russian President Putin, a number of changes to the VAT regime are being proposed to help meet election healthcare and infrastructure commitments. The possible changes include:
- Dropping the planned cut in foodstuffs and medicines VAT rate to 10%
- Introduction of a turnover tax of 4%
A rise in the 13% income tax rate is also being considered.
Need help with your Russian VAT compliance?
Researching Russian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses