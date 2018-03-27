VATLive > Blog > VAT > Russia VAT proposals following elections - Avalara

Russia VAT proposals following elections

  • Mar 27, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Following the re-election of Russian President Putin, a number of changes to the VAT regime are being proposed to help meet election healthcare and infrastructure commitments. The possible changes include:

  • Dropping the planned cut in foodstuffs and medicines VAT rate to 10%
  • Introduction of a turnover tax of 4%

A rise in the 13% income tax rate is also being considered.

