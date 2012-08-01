Russia withholding VAT

Non-resident businesses hoping to capitalise on business opportunities in Russia need to be fully aware of the withholding VAT issue.

Where a non-Russian business, with no defined presence in Russia, and working there for a short period, provides local taxable services to a Russian resident company, the latter is legally responsible for the withholding of Russian VAT. The withheld VAT is then paid over to the Russian tax authorities, but subject to the rights of deduction, it can be recovered subsequently on the periodic VAT return filing, supported by the invoice and payment documentation.