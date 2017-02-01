Saudi Arabia approves VAT implementation
- Feb 1, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Saudi Arabian government has approved this week the introduction of VAT from 1 January 2018.
The country is anxious to diversify itself from unreliable oil duty revenues, which have fallen sharply over the past three years.
The likely standard rate will be 5%. VAT is being introduced in the five other Gulf Co-operation Council countries at the same time.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara