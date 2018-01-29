Saudi Arabia simplified VAT invoice

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is relaxing the requirement to produce simplified invoices for B2C sales under the new VAT regime.

Initially following the 1 January 2018 introduction of VAT, simplified VAT invoices could only be produced for all sales below Riyals 1,000. However, the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) now states that this is only applies for B2B invoices. Any B2C invoice may be simplified.

Simplified invoices include: