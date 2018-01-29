Saudi Arabia simplified VAT invoice
- Jan 29, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is relaxing the requirement to produce simplified invoices for B2C sales under the new VAT regime.
Initially following the 1 January 2018 introduction of VAT, simplified VAT invoices could only be produced for all sales below Riyals 1,000. However, the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) now states that this is only applies for B2B invoices. Any B2C invoice may be simplified.
Simplified invoices include:
- Date of invoice (and date of supply if different)
- Unique, sequential invoice number
- Name and address of the supplier
- Description and quantity of the goods supplies; nature of services provided
- Gross amount of bill, not detailing the VAT amount
Jan-11-2023
Nov-8-2022
Jul-4-2022
