Saudi Arabia VAT payments

Ahead of the launch of 5% VAT in Saudi Arabia on 1 Jan 2018, the tax office, GAZT, has provided details of how to settle monthly VAT liabilities.

When a tax payer submits their VAT return, typically monthly, a payment notice is generated by the state’s payment portal (‘SADAD’). The tax payer can then settle the VAT due through the SADAD online gateway or via and ATM. The tax payer will be issued with payment receipt in return.

Payments made will settle outstanding amounts in the following priorities:

VAT due for the submitted return

Penalties outstanding for the return, and then prior returns

Other taxes due

Payments are due on the last calendar day of the month following the reporting quarter or month.

In the case of a credit balance, the taxpayer may request either a refund or roll over.