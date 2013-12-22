Serbia switches to 10% hotel VAT proposal

Serbia has changed proposals to raise VAT on hotel accommodation from the current reduced rate of 8% to 20%. Instead, it is planned to increase the rate to 10%.

It was concluded after extensive lobbying from that the hotel industry that a rise to the standard VAT rate of 20% would present the hotel industry with too much of a shock.

The reduced VAT rate of 8% is to be scrapped except for foodstuffs from 1 January 2014, and most goods are to be reclassified to a new 10% reduced VAT rate.

Many countries across Europe charge reduced VAT rates on hotels and tourism. This includes Ireland, which recently extend its reduced VAT rate of 9% for a further period. Below is a summary of the main countries and different hotel vs. standard VAT rates