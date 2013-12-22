Serbia switches to 10% hotel VAT proposal
- Dec 22, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Serbia has changed proposals to raise VAT on hotel accommodation from the current reduced rate of 8% to 20%. Instead, it is planned to increase the rate to 10%.
It was concluded after extensive lobbying from that the hotel industry that a rise to the standard VAT rate of 20% would present the hotel industry with too much of a shock.
The reduced VAT rate of 8% is to be scrapped except for foodstuffs from 1 January 2014, and most goods are to be reclassified to a new 10% reduced VAT rate.
Many countries across Europe charge reduced VAT rates on hotels and tourism. This includes Ireland, which recently extend its reduced VAT rate of 9% for a further period. Below is a summary of the main countries and different hotel vs. standard VAT rates
|Country
|Hotel VAT
|Standard VAT
|Austria
|
10%
|
20%
|Belgium
|
6%
|
21%
|Bulgaria
|
9%
|
20%
|Cyprus
|
5%
|
15%
|Czech Republic
|
10%
|
20%
|Denmark
|
25%
|
25%
|Finland
|
9%
|
23%
|France
|
5.50%
|
19.60%
|Germany
|
7%
|
19%
|Greece
|
6.50%
|
23%
|Hungary
|
18%
|
25%
|Ireland
|
9%
|
23%
|Italy
|
11%
|
22%
|Malta
|
7%
|
18%
|Netherlands
|
7%
|
21%
|Norway
|
8%
|
25%
|Poland
|
8%
|
23%
|Portugal
|
6%
|
23%
|Slovenia
|
8.50%
|
20%
|Spain
|
10%
|
21%
|Sweden
|
12%
|
25%
|UK
|
20%
|
20%