Serbia e-Services VAT rules
- Jan 29, 2017 | Richard Asquith
From 1 April 2017, Serbia is to require non-resident providers of electronic services to consumers to VAT register and charge local VAT. The VAT rate in Serbia is 20%.
The change brings the country into line with the EU place of supply VAT 2015 reforms on EU-based providers of e-services.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara