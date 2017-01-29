VATLive > Blog > VAT > Serbia e-Services VAT rules - Avalara

Serbia e-Services VAT rules

  • Jan 29, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Serbia e-Services VAT rules

From 1 April 2017, Serbia is to require non-resident providers of electronic services to consumers to VAT register and charge local VAT.  The VAT rate in Serbia is 20%.

The change brings the country into line with the EU place of supply VAT 2015 reforms on EU-based providers of e-services.



