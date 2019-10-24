Serbia VAT update
- Oct 24, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Serbian parliament has approved a range of VAT changes. They will largely continue the harmonisation of the country’s indirect tax regime with the European Union.
The amendments are listed below, and come into effect on 1 January 2020:
- Limiting the obligation on foreign VAT registered businesses to appoint a local VAT agent to where VAT exempt with input VAT credits;
- Setting the time of supply, when VAT is due, for intellectual property supplies as the date of the invoice;
- Implementation of the new EU VAT rules on vouchers, single and multi-use schemes; and
- Update on the place-of-supply rules for certain supplies, including trains and boats.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara