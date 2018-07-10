Singapore digital GST changes

Singapore is to consider a range of changes to its Goods and Services Tax regime. These include a consultation on the following:

Imposition of GST on B2B imported services from 2020, with the customer recording the transaction via the reverse charge. For unregistered businesses, this could trigger the obligation to GST register if the level of imports exceeds SG$1 million per annum.

GST registration requirements for non-resident providers and marketplaces of digital services to Singaporean consumers from January 2020. The registration threshold will be SG$ 100 thousand per annum.