Singapore discussions on Goods & Services Tax changes
- Jun 30, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Singapore discussions on Goods & Services Tax changes
The Singaporean government has invited interested opinions on proposed changes to the Singapore GST regime. The review will last until 1 July 2014.
The changes to the consumption tax law include:
- Inclusion of services supplied on ships in the GST net
- Right to offset input VAT suffered for the return of goods sent outside of Singapore for reprocessing
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara