Singapore GST changes
- Oct 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Ministry of Finance in Singapore is to update its proposals to reform its Goods and Services regime following a recent public consultation. The reforms include:
- Imposition of split GST payments on B2G supplies to limit fraud
- A 2020 requirement on non-resident providers to change GST on B2C digital supplies with an annual threshold of SGD100,000;
- The imposition of GST on B2B supplies by non-resident providers and an annual threshold for foreign suppliers of SGD1m.
Latest Singaporean news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/singapore,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/singapore
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/singapore,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/singapore
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/singapore,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/singapore
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara