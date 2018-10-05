Singapore GST changes

The Ministry of Finance in Singapore is to update its proposals to reform its Goods and Services regime following a recent public consultation. The reforms include:

Imposition of split GST payments on B2G supplies to limit fraud

A 2020 requirement on non-resident providers to change GST on B2C digital supplies with an annual threshold of SGD100,000;

The imposition of GST on B2B supplies by non-resident providers and an annual threshold for foreign suppliers of SGD1m.