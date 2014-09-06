Singapore GST changes

A range of tax deductions and reclaims have been proposed to the Singapore Goods & Services Tax regime. These include:

A relaxation on the deductibility of GST on real estate and goods incurred by unincorporated GST registered persons. This includes entrepreneurs and partnerships.

Allowance for the nil-rating of GST on the provision of installation or leasing of equipment and fixtures on sea-going ships

Ability to recover GST incurred on the reimportation of goods belonging to customers. This is aimed at the growing outsourcing business, which includes foreign reprocessing or repurposing of clients’ goods for resell in Singapore