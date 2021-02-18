Singapore GST on ecommerce imports Jan 2023

Singapore is to impose Goods and Services Tax (GST) on imported sales of goods from 1 January 2023. Currently, imports not exceeding SGD 400 (about €250) are exempt from GST. Non-digital B2C services provided from abroad will also become liable to GST at the same time. This follows imposing GST on sales of digital services by foreign providers to consumers in 2020.

Singapore will look to introduce a simplified registration process for foreign sellers and marketplaces which facilitate imported online sales of goods. The current Singaporean GST rate is 7%.

The move follows a global trend to end the VAT or GST exemptions on imported online sales of goods. This includes measures in Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK and the EU (July 2021). Governments around the world are anxious to level the playing field for national online and high-street retailers, as well as boost tax revenues following the stellar growth of e-commerce during the COVID-19 crisis.