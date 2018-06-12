VATLive > Blog > GST > Singapore GST on foreign e-services Jan 2020 - Avalara

Singapore GST on foreign e-services Jan 2020

  • Jun 12, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Singapore GST on foreign e-services Jan 2020

Singapore has updated its plans to levy its 7% Goods & Services Tax on B2B digital services provided by non-residents to consumers from 1 January 2020. This includes providers such as Airbnb, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple Music and other streaming media, gaming and app providers

The city-state has confirmed that B2B transactions from foreign companies will be taxed by the reverse charge, meaning the recipient will be responsible for reporting the transactions – but no GST will be paid over.

The new guidance confirms the registration procedures for non-resident e-service providers if they pass the GST registration threshold – this is SGD 100,000 (€64,000) per annum. Additionally, the provider must have total global income over SGD 1million (€640,000) to be obliged to register.

Click for free Singaporean GST info

Latest Singaporean news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/singapore,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/singapore
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/singapore,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/singapore
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/singapore,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/singapore
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara