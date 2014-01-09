Singapore levies Goods & Services Tax GST on Bitcoin

Generally, the provision of money and related services is considered a financial service and so exempt for Singapore GST. It is the same treatment in most other countries that apply VAT and GST regimes. These new guidelines mean that the tax authorities do not consider Bitcoin a currency, but a service.

Bitcoin is on online currency, without a central bank to control its creation. It is held on open-source voluntar computer networks which retain the authentication and payments of the currency - which supports its value for transactions in the 'real' word. Whilst is not blocked by most governments, the Chinese state placed an embargo on its use for payments last month. A number of the Scandinavian countries, including Sweden and Norway are also leving VAT at 25% on bitcoin use.