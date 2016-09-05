Slovakia delays import VAT deferment
- Sep 5, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Plans to introduce import VAT deferment for importers into Slovakia have been delayed from the scheduled January 2017.
There is no proposed new date, indicated a long term shelving of the scheme designed to attract imports into the EU via Slovakia. The regime was set to mirror a highly successful Czech scheme, which has captured significant amounts of business for the Central European region.
Need help with your Slovakian VAT compliance?
Researching Slovakian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses