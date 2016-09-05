VATLive > Blog > European News > Slovakia delays import VAT deferment - Avalara

Slovakia delays import VAT deferment

  • Sep 5, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Slovakia delays import VAT deferment

Plans to introduce import VAT deferment for importers into Slovakia have been delayed from the scheduled January 2017.

There is no proposed new date, indicated a long term shelving of the scheme designed to attract imports into the EU via Slovakia. The regime was set to mirror a highly successful Czech scheme, which has captured significant amounts of business for the Central European region.

Need help with your Slovakian VAT compliance?



Researching Slovakian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Slovakia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara