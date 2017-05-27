Slovakia VAT update
- May 27, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Slovakia has proposed several changes to its VAT laws which come into effect on 1 January 2018, including:
- The right for the tax authorities to seek a €1,000 VAT deposit for non-incorporated persons seeking VAT registration
- Withdrawal of the €5,000 threshold for application of domestic reverse charge on fraud-susceptible sectors
- Changes to the tourism industry VAT margin scheme
- Limited invoice requirements on non-resident customers of electricity, power and water
- An update to the rules on VAT triangulation on qualifying customer, including ESL obligations
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara