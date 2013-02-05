Slovenia raises VAT registration threshold for resident businesses

Slovenia has been authorised by the European Union to raise its VAT registration threshold to €50,000.

Currently, all EU member states follow the compulsory VAT registration thresholds set in the EU VAT Directives. However, there is scope for granted derogations. On 22 January 2013, the EU permitted Slovenia to raise its compulsory VAT registration threshold from €25,000 to €50,000 per annum. This new limit has been brought in as part of a special scheme aimed at reducing the VAT compliance burden on SME companies. This will apply from 1 January 2013.

Companies and non-incorporated entrepreneurs may apply for voluntary Slovenian VAT registration below this limit.