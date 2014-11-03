Slovenia VAT compliance update
- Nov 3, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The Slovnian VAT authorities have introduced a range of measures to bring the local VAT law into line with the EU VAT Directive. These changes include:
- Introduction of the domestic reverse charge on carbon trading transactions as an anti-VAT fraud measure
- Updates on the 8th Directive VAT reclaims process
- A requirement for VAT registration by non-resident passengers transporters (e.g. coach companies) carrying passengers across Slovenia.
- Changes for the modifications to the VAT Directive for the 2015 digital services place of supply rules on electronic, broadcast and telecommunications.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara