VATLive > Blog > VAT > Slovenia VAT compliance update - Avalara

Slovenia VAT compliance update

  • Nov 3, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Slovenia VAT compliance update

The Slovnian VAT authorities have introduced a range of measures to bring the local VAT law into line with the EU VAT Directive. These changes include:

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara