VATLive > Blog > VAT > South Africa delays e-services changes to Apr 2019 - Avalara

South Africa delays e-services changes to Apr 2019

  • Sep 26, 2018 | Richard Asquith
South Africa delays e-services changes to Apr 2019

South African plans to update the definition of digital services subject to VAT have been delayed from 1 October 2018 to 1 April 2019.

In addition, as many foreign marketplaces for e-services will now have to register to levy VAT, the registration threshold will be increased from R50,000 to R1 million, which would then align it to the domestic compulsory VAT registration threshold.

The new proposal, applicable from 1 April 2019, include the following amendments

  • It has removed a number of e-services currently exempted from VAT. Effectively, only education e-services provided by foreign public bodies and telecoms services would be exempted from VAT
  • Intermediaries and online platforms responsible for issuing invoices and collections on such supplies will be liable to register, too

Click for free South African VAT info

Latest South African news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/south-africa
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/south-africa
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/south-africa
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara