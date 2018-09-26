South Africa delays e-services changes to Apr 2019

South African plans to update the definition of digital services subject to VAT have been delayed from 1 October 2018 to 1 April 2019.

In addition, as many foreign marketplaces for e-services will now have to register to levy VAT, the registration threshold will be increased from R50,000 to R1 million, which would then align it to the domestic compulsory VAT registration threshold.

The new proposal, applicable from 1 April 2019, include the following amendments