South Africa review non-resident digital VAT
- Jul 1, 2016 | Richard Asquith
South Africa has produced a consultative document on the VAT liabilities of non-resident e-service providers.
Since October 2015, foreign providers of digital services to South African consumers have been required to register for VAT as non-resident tax payers. They then had to charge 14% VAT on sales, and remit to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
SARS has now indicated that it is willing to allow any intermediary, such as an online marketplace, by the taxable person, and manage the VAT due.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara