South Africa told to raise VAT

  • Jul 12, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The International Monetary Fund has recommended that South Africa increase its VAT rate from the current 14%.

The country faces a challenging economic situation with a rapid decline in growth rates. The country is expected to struggle to meet its deficit reduction aims.

The average VAT rate in Africa for the larger economies is 16%.

