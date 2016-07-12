South Africa told to raise VAT
- Jul 12, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The International Monetary Fund has recommended that South Africa increase its VAT rate from the current 14%.
The country faces a challenging economic situation with a rapid decline in growth rates. The country is expected to struggle to meet its deficit reduction aims.
The average VAT rate in Africa for the larger economies is 16%.
