South Africa VAT changes in 2013 budget – Amazon ebook VAT
- Mar 2, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The 2013 South African budget was published on 27 February 2013. Contrary to newspaper speculation, it did not include a rise in the 14% Value Added Tax rate. However, it did contain a number of measures around the VAT compliance regime. This includes requiring foreign sellers of digital books (e.g. Amazon), games or films to register for South African VAT.
The changes included:
- Additional VAT relief on bad debts
- Clarification of the foreign currency translation rules for invoices
- Additional provision of VAT zero rating on the exports
- The VAT registration process will be simplified
- Changes to the tax point rules for contingent services
- VAT input relief for the provision on board aeroplane entertainment (films, music, games)
- The provision of digital services (music, films etc) by foreign companies will trigger a South African VAT registration
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara