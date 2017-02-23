South Africa VAT changes
- Feb 23, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The South African 2017/18 budget last week failed to introduce a VAT rise as had been anticipated. However, it did introduce a number of changes, including:
- International travel insurance will be nil-rated for VAT
- Fuel supplies to be nil-rated for VAT
- The supply of cloud computing services to consumers by non-residents will now be subject to 14% VAT
