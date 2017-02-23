VATLive > Blog > VAT > South Africa VAT changes - Avalara

South Africa VAT changes

  • Feb 23, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The South African 2017/18 budget last week failed to introduce a VAT rise as had been anticipated.  However, it did introduce a number of changes, including:

  • International travel insurance will be nil-rated for VAT
  • Fuel supplies to be nil-rated for VAT
  • The supply of cloud computing services to consumers by non-residents will now be subject to 14% VAT

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara