South Korea extends VAT to foreign cloud computing
- Aug 4, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Republic of Korea (South Korea) has extended the scope of VAT to non-resident B2C providers of cloud computer services. This new liability will come into force on 1 July 2019.
South Korea made non-resident providers of streaming media, video, music, games etc. liable to VAT in July 2015. This mirrored changes in Japan and other parts of the world.
South Korea VAT news
Total results :
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara