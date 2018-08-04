VATLive > Blog > VAT > South Korea extends VAT to foreign cloud computing - Avalara

South Korea extends VAT to foreign cloud computing

  • Aug 4, 2018 | Richard Asquith
South Korea extends VAT to foreign cloud computing

The Republic of Korea (South Korea) has extended the scope of VAT to non-resident B2C providers of cloud computer services. This new liability will come into force on 1 July 2019.

South Korea made non-resident providers of streaming media, video, music, games etc. liable to VAT in July 2015. This mirrored changes in Japan and other parts of the world.

Click for free South Korean VAT info

South Korea VAT news

Total results : 4

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

Total results :
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara