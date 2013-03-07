VATLive > Blog > VAT > South Korea VAT changes - Avalara

South Korea VAT changes

  • Mar 7, 2013 | Richard Asquith
A range of changes have been implemented into the South Korean Value Added Tax regime in 2013. These include:

  • Additional input VAT allowances for minor incomplete or inaccurate invoices
  • New penalties on late VAT returns
  • Further allowances on the deductibility of input VAT on VAT-exempt export activity

Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara