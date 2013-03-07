South Korea VAT changes
- Mar 7, 2013 | Richard Asquith
A range of changes have been implemented into the South Korean Value Added Tax regime in 2013. These include:
- Additional input VAT allowances for minor incomplete or inaccurate invoices
- New penalties on late VAT returns
- Further allowances on the deductibility of input VAT on VAT-exempt export activity
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara