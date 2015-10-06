Spain 2017 SII VAT reporting
- Oct 6, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Spain has issued a proposed Royal Decree to introduce the requirement for the advanced, electronic supply of VAT transaction data to the tax authorities. The new obligations will come into force from 1 January 2017.
It will require qualifying companies to supply transaction data from their Spanish VAT books within four working days. The data required includes transaction lists of:
- Invoices issued and received
- VAT calculations
- The application of the reverse charge
- Intra-community arrivals and dispatches
Reducing other Spanish reporting obligations
Provision of the above data will relieve companies from the obligation to file details of transactions carried out with other tax payers (Form 347). Taxpayers will be provided with an automated VAT Return completion application to simplifying return completion. Qualifying companies will have their VAT return deadlines extended from the 20th of the month following the reporting period to the 30th.
Spanish tax payers subject to the new rules
Initially, the data reporting obligations will only apply to organisations required to complete VAT Form 303, namely:
- Large entities
- Members of VAT groups
- Companies registered with Redeme, the monthly refund scheme
- Companies which wish to voluntarily register for the regime